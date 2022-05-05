Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Weyco Group has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:WEYS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.75. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,098. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. Weyco Group has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $229.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $101.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyco Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Weyco Group by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group (Get Rating)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

