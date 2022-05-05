WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $296.79 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001098 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $296.79 million and $3.50 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00037438 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00015030 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004626 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars.

