WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group lowered WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,090. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a market cap of $336.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.29.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

