Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.00 million.
NYSE:WLL opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.92. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.
About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)
Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.
