Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has C$0.30 price objective on the stock.
OTCMKTS:WLDPF opened at 0.24 on Wednesday. Wildpack Beverage has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 1.10.
About Wildpack Beverage
