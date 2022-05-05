Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has C$0.30 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS:WLDPF opened at 0.24 on Wednesday. Wildpack Beverage has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 1.10.

Wildpack Beverage Inc manufactures and packages beverages on contract basis. The company offers filling, decorating and supplying aluminum cans, co-packing, sleeving, warehousing, and third party logistics services. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

