Wilmar International (OTC:WLMIF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wilmar International (OTC:WLMIF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WLMIF opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Wilmar International has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

