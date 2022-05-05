Wilmar International (OTC:WLMIF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wilmar International (OTC:WLMIF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
WLMIF opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Wilmar International has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $3.82.
Wilmar International Company Profile (Get Rating)
