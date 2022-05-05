Wing Finance (WING) Price Tops $6.32 on Top Exchanges

Wing Finance (WING) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6.32 or 0.00017544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $15.83 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.91 or 0.00221685 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00039622 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,376.21 or 2.00786927 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,502,576 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

