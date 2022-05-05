Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

WING has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Shares of WING stock opened at $96.99 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.49.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after buying an additional 377,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,256,000 after buying an additional 82,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,966,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,909,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

