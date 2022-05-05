WINkLink (WIN) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $231.43 million and approximately $112.00 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00227017 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00039964 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,462.58 or 1.95873979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,780,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

