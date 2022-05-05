WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 110,199 shares.The stock last traded at $72.67 and had previously closed at $72.69.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.82.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,600,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,080,000 after acquiring an additional 23,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,000 after acquiring an additional 67,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.