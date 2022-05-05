WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD) Trading Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 62,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 117,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.