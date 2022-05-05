Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Down to $82.00

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $82.00, but opened at $77.82. Wix.com shares last traded at $76.67, with a volume of 1,364 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Get Wix.com alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wix.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.