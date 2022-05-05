Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $12.22 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,134 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of AGNC Investment worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,337,000 after buying an additional 298,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 83,208 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.09. 1,180,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,584,878. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 11.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently -77.01%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

