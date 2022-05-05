Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 603,125 CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 603,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CENAQ Energy alerts:

NASDAQ CENQ remained flat at $$10.03 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. CENAQ Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.