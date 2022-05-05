Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 786,635 Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 786,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000.

Shares of TOACU stock remained flat at $$10.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

