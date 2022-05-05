Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $200.22

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $200.22 and last traded at $201.21, with a volume of 110364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2,077.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Junto Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after acquiring an additional 266,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 75.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

