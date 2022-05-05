W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Strong Earnings

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 52,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,978,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 161.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,639 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the third quarter worth about $568,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $843.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

