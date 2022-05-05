XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 13.9%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) traded down 13.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.01. 263,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,342,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 5.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,853,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in XPeng by 22.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in XPeng by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,129 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $84,549,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in XPeng by 1,270.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

