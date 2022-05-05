Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yellow from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of YELL opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Yellow has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Yellow will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Yellow during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. BCK Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Yellow by 21.4% in the third quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 101,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yellow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Yellow by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

