YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of YETI worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in YETI by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in YETI by 5,547.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $97.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

