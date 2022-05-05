YFDAI.FINANCE Market Cap Hits $516,916.69 (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $129.68 or 0.00359864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $516,916.69 and approximately $772,554.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.96 or 0.00221884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039430 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,263.21 or 2.03301811 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

YFDAI.FINANCE Profile

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance . YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading

