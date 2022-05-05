Yield Guild Games Price Tops $1.24 on Major Exchanges (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 38.5% against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00003406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $141.17 million and $33.39 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.71 or 0.00222366 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00039703 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,183.65 or 1.98865554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,190,382 coins.

