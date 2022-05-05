Yum China Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Yum China has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Yum China has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.63. 13,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.67. Yum China has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Yum China by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Yum China by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

