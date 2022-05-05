Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum China had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $48.55. Yum China has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 24,076 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Yum China by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 680,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after acquiring an additional 161,138 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

