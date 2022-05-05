Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.66). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($2.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS.

CYCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,394. The company has a market cap of $18.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.39. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

