Zacks: Analysts Anticipate High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) will post $61.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.23 million to $62.45 million. High Tide reported sales of $32.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year sales of $267.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.70 million to $274.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $375.53 million, with estimates ranging from $356.76 million to $400.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, High Tide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Shares of HITI stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $195.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. High Tide has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in High Tide by 314.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of High Tide by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after buying an additional 1,959,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

