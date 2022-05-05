Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) to post $28.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.60 million and the lowest is $27.32 million. Identiv posted sales of $23.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $131.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $131.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $165.62 million, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $171.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.45 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INVE. B. Riley cut their price objective on Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of Identiv stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.81. 6,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,242. The company has a market capitalization of $285.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,260.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. Identiv has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

In other Identiv news, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $223,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Scarpulla purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 184,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,195. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Identiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Identiv by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Identiv by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Identiv by 377.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

