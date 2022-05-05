Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Post $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.16. Ormat Technologies posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after buying an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 202.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,685. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

