Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Post Earnings of $4.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $4.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.88 and the highest is $4.79. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of $4.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $18.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $19.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $20.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.93 to $21.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $16.87 on Friday, reaching $391.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,260. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.05. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $299.77 and a 52 week high of $438.63.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

