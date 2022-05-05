Zacks: Analysts Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $983.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) to announce $983.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $998.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $969.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $899.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.51. 1,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,135. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $159.57 and a one year high of $224.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 24.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 26.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

