Zacks: Analysts Expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.46). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 77,752 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,582,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 945,430 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 587.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,464,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,313 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.12. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

