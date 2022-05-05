Zacks: Analysts Expect Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Kiora Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kiora Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have commented on KPRX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ KPRX opened at $0.49 on Monday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 523,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.14% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

