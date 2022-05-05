Zacks: Analysts Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) to report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.71. 104,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,970. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $937.57 million, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

