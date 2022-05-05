Zacks: Analysts Expect Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Brokerages predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.31). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Life Time Group.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Life Time Group stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Life Time Group
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
