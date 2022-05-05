Zacks: Analysts Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The business had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth about $35,438,000. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,031,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,107,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,273,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.94. 196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,800. The stock has a market cap of $461.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $33.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

