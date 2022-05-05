Zacks: Analysts Expect Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Skeena Resources’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skeena Resources.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SKE stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $8.77. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,406. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.18. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

