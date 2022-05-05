Zacks: Analysts Expect UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.63 Million

Equities analysts expect UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) to post sales of $46.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UserTesting’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.49 million and the highest is $47.19 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full-year sales of $196.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.31 million to $196.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $258.55 million, with estimates ranging from $255.75 million to $262.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UserTesting.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

Shares of USER traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,594. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 83,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $831,696.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 784,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,577.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

