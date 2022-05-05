Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $17.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. Apollo Endosurgery reported sales of $16.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full year sales of $73.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.30 million to $73.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $85.74 million, with estimates ranging from $85.18 million to $86.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Endosurgery.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of APEN stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $5.49. 2,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,238. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.