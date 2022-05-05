Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Barclays cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.64. 1,606,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,645. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

