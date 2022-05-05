Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of MOD stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.21. 155,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,203. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $426.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $113,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

