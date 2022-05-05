Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 54.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $4.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $435.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

