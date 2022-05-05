Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Viavi Solutions also posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,798 shares of company stock worth $274,671. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV opened at $14.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

