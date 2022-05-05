Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Will Post Earnings of $6.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) will report $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.90 and the highest is $7.00. Boise Cascade reported earnings of $3.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $15.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $15.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $10.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.78. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

BCC opened at $85.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.83. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.67%.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $197,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.2% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

