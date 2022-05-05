Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Post $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.35. Boyd Gaming reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boyd Gaming.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.
In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,882,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,258,000 after buying an additional 99,140 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 622.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after buying an additional 2,327,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,206,000 after buying an additional 78,168 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,991,000 after buying an additional 1,565,976 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,497,000 after buying an additional 1,469,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $58.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,904. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.87.
The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.
About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
