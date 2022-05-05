Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Post $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.35. Boyd Gaming reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,882,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,258,000 after buying an additional 99,140 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 622.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after buying an additional 2,327,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,206,000 after buying an additional 78,168 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,991,000 after buying an additional 1,565,976 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,497,000 after buying an additional 1,469,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $58.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,904. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.87.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

