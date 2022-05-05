Zacks: Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Announce $3.72 EPS

Equities analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.30 and the highest is $4.05. Discover Financial Services posted earnings of $5.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $14.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.23 to $16.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $15.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.65. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Shares of DFS traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,260. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.52 and its 200 day moving average is $116.50. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

