Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DYGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.29. Dycom Industries reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

DY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,670,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.14. The company had a trading volume of 289,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,691. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.17.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

