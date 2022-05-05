Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $871.48 Million

Analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) to announce $871.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $874.73 million and the lowest is $866.90 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $804.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.26 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,449.25.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $63.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,315.75. 3,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,352.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,460.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,225.56 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.