Zacks: Brokerages Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Post $0.87 EPS

Brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) to report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NXRT stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.03. 1,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average is $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $95.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.70%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth about $13,130,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $12,805,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,986,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 569.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 120,532 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 65,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.