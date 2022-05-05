Zacks: Brokerages Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 154.51%. The company had revenue of $20.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

NGM stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. 944,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,244. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $940.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 334.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 193,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

