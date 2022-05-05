Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.53. Hershey reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hershey.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

NYSE:HSY opened at $225.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hershey has a 1 year low of $165.94 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.44. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,403,432.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $231,591,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $99,744,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Hershey by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,009,000 after acquiring an additional 370,564 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after acquiring an additional 320,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Hershey by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,503,000 after acquiring an additional 273,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.